TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,471 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $22.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.31. 1,244,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

