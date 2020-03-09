TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,710 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Robert Half International worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Robert Half International by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded down $4.00 on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,205. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

