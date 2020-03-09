TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,532 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura raised Ulta Beauty from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $23.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.73 and a 200 day moving average of $258.32. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.