TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,181 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ICU Medical worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $10.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.58. 8,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,970. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

