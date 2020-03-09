TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BWX Technologies worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWXT stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,200. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

