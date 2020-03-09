TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,959 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,339,000 after purchasing an additional 922,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,058,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 848,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.12. 125,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,674. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

