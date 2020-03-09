TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,511 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,511 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 94,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.59.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI traded down $9.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 283,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,534. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

