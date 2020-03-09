TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $11.13 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $421,412,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,789,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,830,000. Finally, Newport Asia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,124,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 862,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

