TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.08 million, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 417,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,430. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TechTarget by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in TechTarget by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TechTarget by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in TechTarget by 5.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

