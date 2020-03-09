Ted R. Antenucci Buys 15,625 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPP traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $28.95. 1,109,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 107.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 611,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 134,809 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

