Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s previous close.

TELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 270,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $295.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $13,794,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,947,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,347,143 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tellurian by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

