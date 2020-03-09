Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $785.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BOCOM International cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME opened at $12.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.