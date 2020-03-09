Tether Market Capitalization Reaches $4.66 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and $48.46 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, Cobinhood, MBAex, LBank, B2BX, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Liqui, Huobi, Trade By Trade, Bit-Z, Binance, BigONE, ZB.COM, CoinEx, OOOBTC, BitMart, Bibox, Kucoin, Bitfinex, DragonEX, BtcTurk, EXX, CoinTiger, C2CX, IDCM, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, BitForex, TDAX, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, OKEx, Iquant, ChaoEX, Coinut, Kraken, Sistemkoin, Exmo, FCoin, ABCC, QBTC, UEX, Kryptono, IDAX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

