Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

