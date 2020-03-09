Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE:TGH opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $447.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 88,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 288,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,864,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.