The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,062 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $52.83. 895,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,418,053. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $243.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.