The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 228,370 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.83. 895,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,418,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $243.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.