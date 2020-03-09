The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. 68,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,981. The company has a market capitalization of $467.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

