THEKEY 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,505.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Coinrail. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.79 million and $13,505.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,840,972,902 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

