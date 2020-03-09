Thingschain (TIC) Tops One Day Volume of $8,035.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $25,601.00 and $8,035.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

