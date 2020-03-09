Thomas G. Plagemann Sells 3,107 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $34,145.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE VSLR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.41. 1,911,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,091. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 549.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,609 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

