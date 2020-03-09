Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 949.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $74.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.