Thrive Token Hits Market Cap of $216,605.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $216,605.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.