ThyssenKrupp’s (TKA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKA. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.26 ($14.26).

TKA stock traded down €1.13 ($1.31) during trading on Monday, hitting €6.13 ($7.13). The stock had a trading volume of 6,464,696 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.78. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

