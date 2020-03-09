Tilray Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight Capital downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of TLRY opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Tilray has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 710.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

