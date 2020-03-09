Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.62.

Several analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Cowen cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of TLRY opened at $10.02 on Monday. Tilray has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tilray by 710.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

