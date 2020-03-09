Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0043

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $11,105.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 903,887,386 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

