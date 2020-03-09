Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Director Gary L. Cowger Buys 7,755 Shares

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Director Gary L. Cowger bought 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,873.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary L. Cowger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Gary L. Cowger bought 42,245 shares of Titan International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,126.70.

TWI traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 507,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.27. Titan International Inc has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Titan International Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Titan International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

