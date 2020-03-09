Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Director Gary L. Cowger Purchases 42,245 Shares

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Director Gary L. Cowger bought 42,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $70,126.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, March 6th, Gary L. Cowger bought 7,755 shares of Titan International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $12,873.30.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 507,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,270. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Titan International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Titan International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Titan International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Titan International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Titan International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

