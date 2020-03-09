TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0761 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $220,554.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Liquid and Cryptopia. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,950,293 coins and its circulating supply is 16,745,067 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Liquid and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.