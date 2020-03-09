TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $34,556.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,025,936 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

