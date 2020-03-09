TopBuild (BLD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2020 – TopBuild was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – TopBuild was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

2/26/2020 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2020 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – TopBuild had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2020 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – TopBuild is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.06. 130,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,869,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

