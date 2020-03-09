Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$65.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$64.83 and a 52-week high of C$77.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.