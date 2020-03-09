Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Total were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Total by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Total by 19.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Total by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Total by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $4,268,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 over the last quarter.

NYSE:TOT opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.