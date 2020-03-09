Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,125 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 951 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,505,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,318. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.