Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 85,386 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,132% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,632 put options.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $4,769,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,280. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.