TransAlta Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -144.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TransAlta by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

