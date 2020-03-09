TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,734 shares of company stock worth $43,211,190 over the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $503.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $625.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $421.98 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

