Tratin (TRAT) Reaches Market Cap of $33.58 Million

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Tratin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Tratin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Tratin has a market cap of $33.58 million and $22.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tratin Profile

Tratin (TRAT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

