Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 149,003 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 445.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,003 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Applied Materials by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.07. 10,255,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,537. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

