Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 222,669 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3,875.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,669 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.14. 8,203,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

