Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 34,995 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,474,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

