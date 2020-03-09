Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 35,941 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO traded down $10.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.