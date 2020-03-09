Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 782,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,911,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

