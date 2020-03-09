Trexquant Investment LP Buys 16,282 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI traded down $28.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.51. 3,938,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day moving average of $269.67. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.