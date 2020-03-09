Trexquant Investment LP Buys 87,882 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,882 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Metlife by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at $365,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $6.52 on Monday, reaching $32.66. 14,628,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.