Trexquant Investment LP Has $12.84 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $508,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 51.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $21.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $244.24 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

