Trexquant Investment LP Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 599.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,147 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,046,466. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

