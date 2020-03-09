Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,949,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,151,750. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

