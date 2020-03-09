Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 520.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,845 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after buying an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,920,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after buying an additional 51,951 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Stephens cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.74. 1,425,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,615. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

